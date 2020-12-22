MSDH is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

Health officials report 79 deaths today and 2,191 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest numbers from the department of health show 1,307 people are hospitalized in the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

326 of those patients are in I.C.U.

More than 154 thousand people are presumed recovered from the virus in the state. This means there are over 38 thousand presumed active cases in Mississippi.

Locally, Lee County has the most new cases with 132.

Lowndes County has 83, Monroe has 48, Itawamba has 46, and Union has 45.