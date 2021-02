JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,036 new cases of COVID-19.

Health leaders are also reporting 44 deaths.

Statewide, 280,778 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.

In our area, Lee County has the highest number of new cases with 29.

Lowndes and Monroe Counties are both have 25 new cases each, Lafayette County has 20, and Pontotoc County has 15.