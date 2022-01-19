MSDH reporting 8,460 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID numbers may not be record-breaking on Wednesday, but they do remain high.

The State Department of Health is reporting 8,460 new cases today, and 48 deaths.

39 of those deaths were between Friday and Tuesday; the other 9 were from late last year and identified after death certificates were issued.

Even though there tend to be fewer hospitalizations with the Omicron Variant, hospitals are still being strained with over 1,400 COVID patients being treated in medical centers statewide.

286 of those are in Intensive Care with 121 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health website, as of Tuesday, there was only 1 available ICU bed in the WCBI viewing area.