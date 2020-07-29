MSDH reports 1,505 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- More than 1,500 Mississippians test positive for COVID-19.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,505 new cases, along with 20 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Locally, Lowndes County saw the biggest jump with 52 new cases. Other high numbers came from Lafayette County with 29 and Winston County with 22 new cases. Lee County had 19.

More than 1,200 people are in the hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

178 of them are on ventilators.

There are 197 long-term care facility outbreaks in the state.