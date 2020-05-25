MSDH reports 206 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

23 of those cases were in long-term care facilities. There are currently 118 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. An outbreak is considered any COVID-19 case in the staff or residents of long-term care or residential facility.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 13, 458 cases.

MSDH data showed 421 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

MSDH also reported 10 new deaths Monday. Statewide, there have been 635 coronavirus deaths.

The health department estimates about 7,800 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.