MSDH reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The new cases brought the state’s total to 16,769 cases. The majority of cases were in the 18-29 age range.

Nine deaths were also reported Friday. One of those deaths was in Webster County. Statewide, there have been 803 coronavirus deaths. The majority of deaths were in the 70-79 age range.

MSDH estimated about 11,000 people have recovered in the state from the virus.

Over 192,000 have been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 68 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Chickasaw County 143 cases (total) 14 deaths (total)

Choctaw County 52 cases (total) 2 death (total)

Clay County 125 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Itawamba County 89 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)

Lafayette County 156 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Lee County 197 cases (total) 8 deaths (total)

Lowndes County 252 cases (total) 9 deaths (total)

Monroe County 269 cases (total) 25 deaths (total)

Montgomery County 84 cases (total) 1 death (total)

Noxubee County 195 cases (total) 6 death (total)

Oktibbeha County 283 cases (total) 14 deaths (total)

Pontotoc County 49 cases (total) 3 deaths (total)

Prentiss County 53 cases (total) 3 death (total)

Tishomingo County 36 cases (total) 0 deaths (total)

Union County 89 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)

Webster County 88 cases (total) 5 deaths (total)

Winston County 124 cases (total) 1 death (total)

Yalobusha County 111 cases (total) 6 death (total)



