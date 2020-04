MSDH reports 227 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 227 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The state’s total confirmed cases is now at 6,569.

MSDH also reported 11 new deaths. Statewide there are now 250 total deaths. The majority of deaths are in the 70-79 age range.

Confirmed cases in the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County

51 cases (total) 3 deaths 22 LTC facility cases

Chickasaw County 68 cases (total) 7 deaths 22 LTC facility cases

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Clay County 34 cases (total) 2 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Itawamba County 51 cases (total) 2 death 28 LTC facility cases

Lee County 70 cases (total) 4 deaths 5 LTC facility cases

Lowndes County 49 cases (total) 2 deaths 3 LTC facility cases

Monroe County 157 cases (total) 13 deaths 79 LTC facility cases

Montgomery County 20 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Noxubee County 61 cases (total) 0 deaths 8 LTC facility cases

Oktibbeha County 49 cases (total) 3 deaths 7 LTC facility cases

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Prentiss County 32 cases (total) 1 death 20 LTC facility cases

Tishomingo County 7 cases (total) 0 deaths 1 LTC facility cases

Union County 16 cases (total) 1 death 1 LTC facility case

Webster County 17 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Winston County 41 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Yalobusha County 19 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases



Over 66,000 people have been tested for the virus.