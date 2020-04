MSDH reports 246 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

246 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

The new positives brought the total confirmed cases to just 6,815.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 50 cases (total) 3 deaths

Chickasaw County 68 cases (total) 7 deaths

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death

Clay County 40 cases (total) 2 deaths

Itawamba County 57 cases (total) 3 deaths

Lee County 69 cases (total) 4 deaths

Lowndes County 54 cases (total) 2 deaths

Monroe County 157 cases (total) 14 deaths

Montgomery County 28 cases (total) 1 death

Noxubee County 66 cases (total) 0 deaths

Oktibbeha County 51 cases (total) 3 deaths

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths

Prentiss County 32 cases (total) 1 death

Tishomingo County 7 cases (total) 0 deaths

Union County 17 cases (total) 1 death

Webster County 18 cases (total) 1 death

Winston County 42 cases (total) 0 deaths

Yalobusha County 19 cases (total) 0 deaths



The state health department has estimated about 3,413 Mississippians have recovered from the virus. The department said it will update the recovery number weekly.

Most coronavirus cases are in the 40-49 age range.

11 new deaths were also reported Thursday. Mississippi’s total coronavirus deaths are now at 261. Health department data showed most deaths are in the 80-89 age range.

66,000 Mississippians have been tested for the virus.