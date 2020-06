MSDH reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

302 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by the Mississippi Department of Health. Those new cases brought the state’s total coronavirus cases to 16,322.

Over 1,900 of those cases were in long-term care facilities. There are currently 126 active outbreaks in those facilities. An outbreak is considered if there is at least one case among staff or residents.

MSDH announced Tuesday it planned to start releasing the names of long-term care facilities where someone had tested positive.

15 new deaths were also reported Wednesday. Statewide, there have been 782 coronavirus deaths.

The health department estimated about 11,00 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 67 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 140 cases (total) 14 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 9 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 48 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 118 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 90 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 150 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 39 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 185 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 22 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 241 cases (total) 9 deaths (total) 19 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death

Monroe County 267 cases (total) 25 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 22 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 86 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 193 cases (total) 6 death (total) 15 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 267 cases (total) 14 deaths (total) 74 LTC facility cases 11 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 45 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 1 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 53 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 35 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 86 cases (total) 7 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 67 cases (total) 3 death (total) 18 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 122 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 97 cases (total) 6 death (total) 26 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility death



Alabama: