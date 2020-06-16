MSDH reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Mississippi has passed over 20,000 confirmed total COVID-19 cases. The Mississippi Department of Health reported 353 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The health department has estimated about 15,323 people in the state have recovered from the virus. That means there are about 3,900 active cases in the state currently.

20 deaths are being reported today.

One of those deaths is in Lee County.

Statewide there have been 915 coronavirus deaths total.

Over 240-thousand people in Mississippi have been tested for the virus.