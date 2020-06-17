MSDH reports 489 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Governor Tate Reeves reminded Mississippians to continue to be on guard after 489 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday.

Those new cases bring the state’s total to 20,641 cases.

MSDH reported 23 deaths Wednesday. Sixteen of the deaths were from death certificate investigations. Two of those death certificate investigation deaths were in Lee County. While one death certificate investigation death was also reported in Lowndes, Monroe, Oktibbeha, and Tishomingo counties each.

Statewide, there have 938 been deaths total.

The health department estimated over 15,000 people in the state have recovered from the virus.