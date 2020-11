There are 804 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, with 10 new deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- There are 804 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi with 10 new deaths.

Layfayette County is reporting the highest number of cases with 39.

Lee County has 26. Pontotoc County is reporting 17. Clay County has 16 new cases.

There are 126,689 cases throughout the state with 3,443 deaths.

Health officials presume 105,839 people have recovered from the virus.