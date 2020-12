There are 239 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 845 new cases of Covid-19 and 3 new deaths.

There are 239 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

- Advertisement -

In our area, Lowndes County is showing the highest number of cases with 35.

Lee County has 16 and Lafayette County has 18.

Health officials presume 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.