MSDH reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 death toll tops 4,200.

The state department of health is reporting 1,648 new cases and five deaths today.

There are long-term care facility outbreaks.

The hospitalization rate is nine point five percent in the state.

However, Mississippi’s rolling seven-day average is more than 2,100 new cases.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases today with 113. Lowndes County has 76.

Pontotoc has 45, Union and Webster Counties are reporting 43 cases each.

Monroe has 30 and Oktibbeha has 29.