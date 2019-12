CLAY / CALHOUN COUNTY (WCBI) – Two new cases of West Nile virus has been reported in Northeast Mississippi.

The new cases were reported in Clay County and Calhoun County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

The state total for 2019 is now at 15 cases.

In 2018, Mississippi had 50 cases of the virus, but no deaths.

A spokesperson MSDH said while the state is out of peak season, the threat of getting the virus is still possible.