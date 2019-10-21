MSMS holds open house for potential students and their families

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Finding out what all the fuss is about.

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science held an open house Monday.

Interested students and their families were invited to stop by and learn more about the programs offered at MSMS on the MUW campus in Columbus.

The school is a public, residential high school serving academically gifted juniors and seniors from all around Mississippi.

The school is also celebrating a number one national ranking for its faculty. This is the third year in a row.

MSMS is also known for its large number of National Merit scholars and the number of students who receive academic scholarships for continuing their education.