MSMS Students To Present 8th Of May Performance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science are bringing history to life in celebration of the 8th of May. That date commemorates when Union troops arrived and effectively freed the enslaved in Columbus and Lowndes County.

For the past several weeks, small groups in the MSMS African American History class have been researching the lives of people buried in Sandfield Cemetery. To complete their projects, the students constructed original performances, depicting their subjects’ lives and experiences.

The class held a dress rehearsal at the cemetery Wednesday afternoon in preparation for their performances this Saturday.

You can see the 8th of May performance Saturday at 11:00am at Sandfield Cemetery.

The project was recently featured in a documentary on HBO.