MSMS will be under new leadership in 2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science will be under new leadership in 2022.

The school’s executive director, Dr. Germaine McConnell, announced he will be leaving to take a position in the Oxford School District.

Mcconnell has served as executive director at MSMS for the past eight years. He was director of academic affairs two years before the promotion.

He says he’s proud of the work he’s done during his time leading the school.

“My family and I are moving back to Oxford, Mississippi. Of course, I used to be at the University of Mississippi, but I’ll be working for the Oxford School District starting in January,” said Dr. McConnell. “But I’ve been at MSMS for ten years and I think I’ve done what God has assigned me to do. I’ve just about completed everything I set out to do. So new leadership won’t be a bad thing coming in and having new fresh ideas.

The Mississippi Department of Education will soon begin a search for Mcconnell’s replacement.