MSMS will be under new leadership in 2022

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627515486-fc3bc139cb06e2f37d101b839e7c33f8bb693ddc_fl9-720p.mp4
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627343168-1244e8b1d7a4453f64bb633d55b87b72c113448f_fl9-720p.mp4
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627312446-7e8891e95bedc3cfed14ab0d445494f2d4359fe7_fl9-720p.mp4
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627515486-fc3bc139cb06e2f37d101b839e7c33f8bb693ddc_fl9-720p.mp4
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627343168-1244e8b1d7a4453f64bb633d55b87b72c113448f_fl9-720p.mp4
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627312446-7e8891e95bedc3cfed14ab0d445494f2d4359fe7_fl9-720p.mp4
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science will be under new leadership in 2022.
The school’s executive director, Dr. Germaine McConnell, announced he will be leaving to take a position in the Oxford School District.
- Advertisement -
Mcconnell has served as executive director at MSMS for the past eight years. He was director of academic affairs two years before the promotion.
He says he’s proud of the work he’s done during his time leading the school.
“My family and I are moving back to Oxford, Mississippi. Of course, I used to be at the University of Mississippi, but I’ll be working for the Oxford School District starting in January,” said Dr. McConnell. “But I’ve been at MSMS for ten years and I think I’ve done what God has assigned me to do. I’ve just about completed everything I set out to do. So new leadership won’t be a bad thing coming in and having new fresh ideas.
The Mississippi Department of Education will soon begin a search for Mcconnell’s replacement.
We're everywhere you need us to be. #YourNewsLeader
Talk To Us
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.