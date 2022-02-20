Msu black alumni association hosts annual convention

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State University Black Alumni Association held it’s third Black Alumni Weekend. Festivities were back up and running after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The memo goes a long way for several officials and alumni taking part in Mississippi State Universities Black Alumni Weekend. Activities started on Thursday February 17, 2021 and will run through Sunday February 20, 2021.

Bulldog alumni met at the Mill for a meet and greet; there participants networked with vendors, entrepreneurs and other local businesses.

“To be a black entrepreneur here at Mississippi State for Alumni week means that it’s an opportunity to meet other clients, it’s an opportunity to capture and really expound on the accomplishments that African Americans have made,” said local entrepreneur Jack King.

“It’s a great opportunity to watch everybody be able to expand their business and network and it’s a great opportunity for myself,” said local entrepreneur Sasha James.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the events for the last two years; however, coordinators Crystal Vincent and Zwan Landfair knew their fellow bulldog grads would be ready for the call to come back to their collegiate home.

“We saw a lot of patience a lot of diligence from our alumni. We’ve seen an amazing response we had people who were willing to wait two years and were hard on money to make sure that this was a success and our goal was to get through the pandemic and execute,” said Landfair.

Landfair and Vincent agree, hosting the weekend during black history month was the perfect time. The weekend was used to celebrate with a purpose.

“Let’s not forget the black people, the black students, or students of color within these PWI’s so they have a small group they can form or get together and form alliances and continue to embarrass who we are as a people,” said Vincent.

Alumni weren’t the only only ones that were able to engage in the weekend festivities.

“So that the students can see us in our professions they can see their path pull. We had the career mixer where they were all invited and came to learn about our career opportunities from people that look just like them,” said Vincent.

The Black Alumni Association currently has eight scholarships that undergraduate students could apply for.