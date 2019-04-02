MSU College Republicans host first Rep. Gubernatorial Debate

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI)- The College Republicans at Mississippi State University hosted the first Republican Gubernatorial Debate Tuesday night.

Two of the three candidates for governor were there.

Robert Foster and Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. discussed topics like Economic Development, Education, and Infrastructure.

Perceived front runner Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, however, declined his invitation to the debate.

“I think it should be concerning to the people of Mississippi that someone who has been in Government for as long as he has and has been running the state in the Lt. Governor’s office for 8 years is not willing to come before the people and answer the tough questions,” said Foster.

“If he doesn’t want to appear that’s his loss because we had a great crowd and a great opportunity to expand on the issues,” said Waller.

Over the course of the debate, the candidates covered issues like the recent teacher pay raise. Both had similar stances on the matter.

“I’m committed to do whatever we can do to raise the average teacher pay every year until we reach the Southeastern average as quickly as we can,” said Waller.

“I would make a long term plan in my budget going forward to get them up to the Southeastern average. The one thing we have to look at, everybody gets hung up on what they’re getting paid compared to the average Mississippian. We have to look at what the states at our borders, Alabama, Tennessee, and Louisiana are paying our teachers because this is an issue of supply and demand,” said Foster.

Foster went on to say that the state needs to focus more on workforce development instead of the traditional 4-year college.

“It will absolutely change people’s lives if we provide them with an opportunity to learn a skilled trade where they can go out and earn a living, rather than be dependent on government for the rest of their lives,” said Foster.

Another topic addressed at the debate was Mississippi’s current issue with infrastructure.

Both candidates say the Magnolia State needs to readjust its taxation procedures for both residents and visitors.

“We need a big bold program. The people need something to be excited about. Our last major highway program was 1987, that was 32 years ago. Our gas tax user fee is the lowest in the Southeast, one of the lowest in the nation, and we need a bold aggressive plan that the people can be proud of,” said Waller.

“We have got to get away from the personal income tax. It’s the only that we can recruit higher paying industry in our state. As part of that equation, I would put the sales tax and gas tax on the table as part of the negotiation of moving away from the personal income tax, and that will allow us to have flat tax system that better allows us to fund infrastructure and education and everything that we always are short on,” said Foster.

The 2019 Mississippi Gubernatorial election will take place on November 5th.