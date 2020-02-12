MSU, EMCC sign MOU that will allow career technical students to transfer credits

SCOOBA, Miss (WCBI) — Mississippi State University and East Mississippi Community College have signed a memorandum of understanding that will benefit students enrolled in technical education programs.

MSU launched its new bachelor of applied science program in August.

That means the university is accepting technical credits from students in community college and the military.

As of Wednesday, EMCC is the latest school to be accepted into their new program.

At EMCC, students enrolled in technical education programs could only go as high as an associate’s degree.

Credits were not transferable to four years schools.

So students had to start from scratch.

But that has now changed.

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks says the memorandum of understanding lets students know the sky is now the limit.

“I think that students will see that these technical career paths and technical degrees do not have a ceiling. In the past, there was kind of a ceiling to all of this. Now there’s no ceiling. Now you can get a BAS and maybe go on to get a masters and a PHD. Maybe you go on and get some other type of specialty degree. But there’s no. You don’t stop.”

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenan said this will open the door for many working Mississippians with a degree who want to further their education.

“We want to give as many opportunities for an individual to continue their education.” We’re seeing today in many jobs, we’re requiring more education beyond high school. Many require at least an associate degree. But we’re seeing more jobs – jobs in the future, they’re going to require more and more education.”

Alsobrooks said this deal will hopefully be the first of many more to come.

“The more opportunities that we can create and MOU’s that we can sign, that are formally structured that creates that pathway, it’s better for our students.”

