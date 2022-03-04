MSU honored Union General and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – When you think of Ulysses S. Grant, Mississippi may not be the first place that comes to mind; although his victory at Vicksburg did help cement his reputation as a military leader.

So, it may come as a surprise that the celebration of the bicentennial of the 18th President’s birth is kicking off at Mississippi State University.

MSU is home to the U.S. Grant Presidential Library. And today, the Ulysses S. Grant Association teamed up with the Grant Library for a day of events honoring the Union General and U.S. President.

Association members and MSU faculty were joined by Grant descendants for a tree dedication ceremony in front of Mitchell Memorial Library.

There was also a symposium discussing his career and legacy, which featured Civil War historian and MSU Professor Emeritus John Marszalek, who was instrumental in organizing the Grant Library.

An exhibit chronicling Grant’s Life also opened at MSU before it visits other sites across the country this year.