MSU Looking To Expand Its Research Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is looking to expand its Thad Cochran Research Park, and they’re looking to acquire some new property to help them do just that.

The university is negotiating to buy the Cadence Bank building on West Main Street in Starkville.

- Advertisement -

MSU is nearing capacity in office space in Phase I of the research park, and purchasing the facility will add more space for expanding companies that want to remain in the current market.

The building’s sale gives the bank the opportunity to construct a new, modern facility on Russell Street.

If sold, university leaders believe it’ll be a win-win for everyone.

“We still have start ups, new companies, or spin offs that are expressing an interest in a more urban setting for their businesses,” said Sid Salter, MSU Chief Communications Officers. “They want to be in an office space that affords them walk-ability, access to restaurants, the ability to bike to work rather than drive if they’d like. They want a more urban downtown type experience and the cadence bank is perfect for an expansion of the Cochran Research Park in that way.”

So far, no timetable has been set on when the negotiations will be finalized.