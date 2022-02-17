MSU makes sure that students are safe during severe weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Education is important at Mississippi State University but there is also a strong focus on safety.

And Mississippi State University wants to make sure its students have all the information they need to stay safe in case the weather turns severe.

Chief Communication Officer Sid Salter says safety on and off campus is addressed even before those students have their first class.

“It begins in orientation when students and their families first connect with the university and we begin at that point trying to educate them about what we do in terms of emergency operations,” said Salter.

Salter says they can’t guarantee 100% safety but every precaution is being taken to prevent injuries and keep students out of harm’s way.

“What we can offer is an environment that every safety step is taken to ensure safety and to respond quickly when that safety is threatened or interrupted and that’s our commitment to parents and the Starkville community to have maintained an environment which every possible action to keep our folks safe has been taken and observed,” said Salter.

The university also makes sure that students are notified about what is happening on campus as soon as possible.

“Through maroon alerts which are communications through student-faculty and staff that are circulated on Twitter and by other social media by direct emails and through our website we notify the campus community of a threat or danger and we give them instructions on next step actions,” said Salter.

Students on campus say they receive those alerts pretty frequently, but it helps them feel safer.

“With the maroon alert system and their Twitter and social handles, I believe they continuously give us updates with the weather,” said MSU student Christopher Williams.

One thing is certain, in case of emergency, Communication is key.

Salter says faculty practices safety drills regularly in case incidents were to occur on campus.