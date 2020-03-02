MSU Monitoring Coronavirus And Potential Impacts To Study Abroad Programs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The coronavirus continues to be an issue of concern all across the country.

In the United States, six people have died from the illness, all from Washington state.

However, the coronavirus is also impacting people in other ways.

Mississippi State University is taking precautions with it’s study abroad programs as students get set to travel to countries where it’s been detected.

“We’re trying to balance a healthy respect for this virus and what it could turn into, and not getting into over reaction and panic,” said Sid Salter, MSU Chief Communications Officer.

Salter said the university has a faculty member in South Korea and a student in Italy through study abroad programs.

Those countries are reporting rises in coronavirus infections.

Though the two individuals have not been diagnosed with the illness, Salter said they’re encouraging them to follow protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when heading back to the U.S.

“We are strongly suggesting that those that are returning from international travel in the affected area to self-isolate for 14 days which has been the CDC and other health experts recommendation,” said Salter.

This summer more students are scheduled to to take their studies to affected countries including Italy, France, Japan, and South Korea.

Salter said they’re closely studying the potential impacts the coronavirus could have on their travels to those areas.

“We’re looking at obviously academic impacts, because we’re balancing safety between plans that students and the faculty members have made, and how this would impact them in the long term if the study abroad opportunities are something that they need to complete their education,” said Salter.

So far, the coronavirus has not caused the university to cancel/reschedule any travel or classes in the programs.

“I think a lot of students and their families are concerned that programs would be canceled in panic whether than in a fact base situation,” Salter explained. “We’re not going to do that. We’re going to balance any decision we make about study abroad with what the state department says, what the CDC says, what the Mississippi State Department of Health says, and we’ll make our decisions after due diligence.”

For those who are concerned about the coronavirus and want more information on it, MSU has put helpful information about the illness on its website.