MSU Offers Students Pass/Fail Option For Spring Semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In response to the coronavirus, Mississippi State University is providing students with a pass-fail option for grades this semester.

COVID-19 has moved all classes online.

- Advertisement -

Faculty will enter ‘A’ through ‘F’ letter grades by 10 A.M. on May 4th, as normal.

Undergraduate students can accept that letter grade or choose the pass-fail option.

Here is that option, ‘S’ for satisfactory will be given to letter grades A, B, C.

‘P’ for passing will be given for letter grade D.

‘U’ for unsatisfactory, and a letter grade of F.

“We cannot allow the COVID-19 crisis to torpedo the academic progress of our students who are dealing with the interruption of their semesters through no fault of their own,” said Dr. David Shaw, MSU executive vice president and provost. “They deserve informed choices about their grades. This new policy provides just that.”

Students have until 10:00 A.M. on May 7th to make a decision.

‘S’, ‘P’, or ‘U’ will be on the transcript, but will not be calculated in the grade point average on the transcript.

Graduate school rules are different.

Click on the highlighted link for more information.