MSU PD acknowledges contributions from K9 unit

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Safety is a primary concern on college campuses.

But campus police forces tend to be smaller than their neighboring departments.

At Mississippi State, they make use of some special officers.

Dogs are considered man’s best friend. They can also provide an extra level of security.

Students and faculty said they also feel secure when they know the K9 unit is doing its job on campus.

Police departments are committed to the safety of the public.

Many departments have found that having someone who can handle multiple roles can be a force multiplier.

That’s where K9 officers come in.

Mississippi State University Police Assistant Chief Brian Locke said the K9s play a vital role in keeping the campus safe.

“Ultimately, their senses are 100 times greater than ours are, so every athletic event we have, every large gathering we have is an opportunity to use those K9s, particularly our explosive K9s, so they can do sweeps and make sure the area is clear,” Locke said. “There’s a lot of comfort in knowing once a K9 has been through that, hey, that area is clear and everybody can enjoy it.”

K-9 Miguel has been with MSU P.D. for 11 years.

He checks for explosives and helps ensure a safe environment for large gatherings on campus.

MSU faculty and staff said they are thankful for the efforts of Miguel and his handler.

“It is a great K9 a beautiful K9,” Diego Sotomeneses said. “He is a bomb dog which has done a great job to be called that here. We did great jobs, they do a good job. I got to give it to MSU P.D. They do a great job protecting the students here also the Starkville P.D. outside the town.”

And when it comes to relationship building between students and officers, the K-9’s are some of the department’s best ambassadors.

“I think it is amazing that we do have the resources to have our own police department on campus because they I know a lot of people don’t but even the Starkville P.D. in general, they are just always been so helpful especially with the dogs always around on-campus,” Mia Courtney said. “We just feel like it is always a place that you can feel safe and feel at home at State.”

The MSU P.D. said they will be bringing in new dogs to the K-9 unit in the fall.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.