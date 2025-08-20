MSU to collaborate with West Side Funds for new development

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University and the City of Starkville have always had a connection. A planned development is set to make that connection physical and seamless.

Plans call for a 15-acre development stretching along Highway 12 from University Drive to Russell Street, and towards the Mill is set to take shape beginning in October with the construction of the 122-room Hotel Madelon.

The hotel will anchor what is being called The Crossroads District.

MSU is collaborating with West Side Funds, a for-profit affiliate of the MSU Foundation, to bring the Crossroads District to life.

The development is expected to take shape in phases and will include an entertainment district, a planned pedestrian bridge over Highway 12, residential development, and a 700-space parking garage.

The Crossroads District will also be the future home of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, currently housed at MSU’s Mitchell Memorial Library.

The District has been granted qualified resort status by the Legislature, allowing for more options in entertainment and dining.

Hotel Madelon is expected open in the Summer of 2027.

