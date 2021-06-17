MSU welcomes tours back on campus this summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State is opening its doors to individual and group tours this summer.

As COVID-19 restrictions are eased, the university’s welcome center is resuming personalized tours.

Student volunteers with MSU’s VIP Program lead the strolls through campus.

Tours should be booked two weeks in advance for all age groups, including children.

The welcome center provides tours Monday through Friday from 9 until four.

Prospective student tours are arranged through MSU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships.