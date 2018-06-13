Girls trek hundreds of miles to lace up at MSU Basketball camp

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Girls from all over the country laced up their sneakers and hit the practice court at Mississippi State University.

It was the 7th Annual MSU Women’s Basketball Summer camp.

- Advertisement -

Girls grades 2nd through 7th hit the gym to learn a combination of skills needed for the court.

Campers hailed from parts of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee even as far as from Alaska.

The Coaches say the biggest drawing card for the campers was getting to get hands on experience with the Lady Bulldogs.

“Coach Shaefer putting our kids in position to know these kids. A lot of these kids want to know our players, they want to be like them, they want to learn to play like them. They come to camp and this is a great opportunity for them,” said Associate Head Coach, Johnnie Harris.

“Blair’s full time so she’s here working this year. We brought Bre back, she’s full time so these kids can identify with our player and to be able to be around them for four or five hours a day is pretty special,” said Coach Vic Schaefer.

The camp concludes Thursday with a closing ceremony and each player showing off their skills for family and friends in a final basketball game.