MSU’s Hillel organization holds vigil honoring lives lost in synagogue attack

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Three more victims in Pittsburgh’s deadly Tree of Life Synagogue shooting were laid to rest Wednesday.

Here at home, Mississippi State’s Hillel, the Jewish Student Association held a vigil at the Chapel of Memories to honor the 11 people killed in Saturday’s attack.

An emotional night as dozens filled the chapel to support their friends.

“All I could think of is why. Why is this happening? What could have possible have turned something like this into reality,” said Jason Stein, Program Chairman of Hillel, regarding the shooting.

Four days after Saturday’s brutal attack in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hearts here in Mississippi are still broken.

“It’s hard not to take personally,” said Vice President of Hillel, Andrew Shamaskin.

11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The youngest, just 54.

Jason Stein, Program Chairman of Hillel says the only thing that’s eased his mind is he believes the shooter, didn’t know what many say is a powerful thing. Love.

“Love didn’t really reach this man. He had no understanding of the value of human life. The Jewish faith, we’re taught to love and spread love,” said Stein.

That love shined brightly in the Chapel of Memories on Mississippi State’s Campus. It was standing room only as people of all faiths remembered the lives of those lost and to show their support for their friends.

“An attack on one is an attack on all. So religious liberty is something that transcends any specific religion.”

12 white roses lined the front of the chapel. 11 for the lives lost in Pittsburgh. The final rose for every life lost in this type of crime.

“Coming together like this for a memorial, on behalf of all the Jews out there, that’s how you spread love, that’s how you feel love, that’s how you feel support and that’s how you feel welcome,” said Stein.

As each day passes the group at Mississippi State are leaning on each other and the love from the surrounding area. Love they say has been poured out from hundreds.