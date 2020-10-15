Much cooler Friday, plenty of weekend sun

SUMMARY: Clouds and a few isolated showers are possible tonight in the wake of a cold front passing through. Breezy, cooler air settles in for Friday but conditions will be ideal for high school football. Some frost is possible Saturday morning but temperatures will moderate back above normal going through the weekend and into next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows from the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds NNW 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Areas of morning clouds with full sun developing as the day wears on. Breezy northerly winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Highs mainly in the low to mid 60s. Jackets and hoodies will be needed for high school football with evening temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of frost are possible, especially in those traditionally cool spots.

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. A chilly start with morning temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs around 70. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Unseasonably warm air looks to build back into the region. Highs in the low to mid 80s are possible again along with lows in the 50s and 60s. A few showers are possible but it’s too early to tell how much (if any) will occur.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App