Much cooler & sunny weather returns Thursday

SUMMARY: We are finally going to take a much needed break from rain, storm chances and severe weather over the next week as the sunshine and quiet weather returns to the region. A frost/freeze threat will continue for the next few mornings as much cooler, drier air invades the Deep South. A Freeze Watch/Warning is in effect through Friday Morning. Nice spring weather is on tap for the upcoming Easter weekend.

THURSDAY: A bit cooler but an overall beautiful day with lots of sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy NW winds 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Overnight lows in the lower 30s, even upper 20s. A widespread freeze is possible so you will want to protect any tender vegetation.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies once again. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. Areas of frost are possible again.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Highs near the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine sticks around and a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll stay in our quiet weather pattern with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up to the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.



