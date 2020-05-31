While we have been enjoying a more comfortable weather pattern for the last few days, temperatures will increase and muggy air will make a comeback this week. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the chance for some pop-up storms by the middle and end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will pass through as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 50s with a light northerly breeze.

MONDAY: Temperatures will warm up to start the week with highs in the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Monday will be our last day with lower humidity, so enjoy it before the muggy air returns.

TUESDAY: An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but the odds are fairly low. Most of us will just see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. More humid air will return for Tuesday with dew points back into the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Scattered afternoon storms will return for the middle and end of the week, with about a 50% chance for seeing rain each day. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows near 70.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: As of now, things look to clear out for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll have to keep an eye on the forecast because a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could bring us some rainfall, depending on when and where it makes landfall.

