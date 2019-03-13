Multiple agencies help search for missing Alabama man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Several agencies continue to search for a missing Vernon, Alabama man.

Roger Taylor, 48, was last seen in Greenwood Springs on Monday in Monroe County.

Tuesday, Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says they found the man’s car around Cemetery Road, but not Taylor.

Cantrell says family members say Taylor may have some sort of physical issue.

Search and rescue teams from West Point, Starkville, Union County, and Oxford are assisting.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.