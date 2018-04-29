Murder Investigation Underway In Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder investigation is underway in Kilmichael.

Montgomery County Coroner Alan Pratt says the victim is 38-year old Jospeh Purnell.

Pratt says Purnell died from a gunshot wound.

It happened Friday night about 8:45 at 502 North Rutherford Drive in Kilmichael.

Sources say a person is in custody at the Carroll-Montgomery County Jail.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Pratt says the body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.