Murder trial in Noxubee Co. postponed due to limited jurors

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Noxubee County ends before it can ever begin.

There were not enough jurors to seat in Marcus Gardner’s murder trial.

That’s why a judge declared a mistrial.

He’s accused of killing his girlfriend, Chelsea Pace, at their Highway 388 home, back in August 2017.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pace’s four-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.

Gardner was arrested a short time after the incident.

Right now, he’s out of jail on bond.

A new court date has been set for June 21st.