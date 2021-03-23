Murder trial in Noxubee Co. postponed due to limited jurors

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Noxubee County ends before it can ever begin.
There were not enough jurors to seat in Marcus Gardner’s murder trial.
That’s why a judge declared a mistrial.
He’s accused of killing his girlfriend, Chelsea Pace, at their Highway 388 home, back in August 2017.
She died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Pace’s four-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.
Gardner was arrested a short time after the incident.
Right now, he’s out of jail on bond.
A new court date has been set for June 21st.