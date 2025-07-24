MUW addresses need for childhood educators in MS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women wants to address the state’s need for early childhood educators.

This fall, the school will launch a Bachelor of Science program in the field.

The program, which is housed in the W’s School of Education, is designed to prepare students for a license as a pre-K educator.

Students will learn about classroom management, developmentally appropriate curriculum and instructional methods for kids up to age eight.

There will also be hands-on learning opportunities at MUW’s Child and Parent Development Center, along with online learning.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.