MUW beginning on-campus tours starting Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — On-campus tours are now an option for future students at the Mississippi University for Women in light of COVID-19.

But there are a few rules they must follow before arriving.

“So when we decided to re-launch this campus tour program, the first thing in mind was our safety of our students and staff,” said Dwight Doughty, coordinator of admissions at MUW.

Doughty said students and their parents should feel safer, with the restrictions in place.

“We decreased the number of appointments by 50 percent,” he said. “We also placed safety measures in place such as sanitizing all areas frequently throughout the day and wearing masks.”

Previously, virtual tours were the only option available for future students due to COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, future students will have the chance to visit the campus first-hand to see what MUW has to offer.

“We placed a mask ordinance there to prevent any spread or prevent as much spread as possible,” said Doughty. “As well as we placed social distancing in place.”

Buildings will be sanitized throughout the day.

University administrators admit there might be some challenges at first, but they will be worth the effort.

“I think everyone is facing the challenge of learning how to properly social distance,” said Doughty. “So I see that as being a small challenge but I think we are going to be able to overcome it.”

