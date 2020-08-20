MUW explains protocol for what they consider a COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – College campuses are already dealing with the challenge of positive Covid19 cases.

This includes the administrators at MUW.

W President Nora Miller says the protocols have been in place because they knew there would be positive cases.

There are 4 positive cases at the W within the same class or cohort.

Miller says the university worked quickly with the state health department to let students know they were exposed and to work within the group for testing.

“The state department of health asked us to treat a certain cohort as an outbreak because there were 3 cases within that cohort. Their recommendation was that the entire group go into quarantine which is what we have done,” said Miller.

The students, all within the nursing program, are asymptomatic, according to the W.

The university has housing plans in place for students that live on campus and need to quarantine.