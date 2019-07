COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local university celebrated having the highest degree completion rate in the state’s public university system.

Mississippi University for Women reported a 32.8% degree completion rate per 100 students.

That’s higher than the Institute of Higher Learning system’s 21.2 percent average.

From 2009 to 20-18, the W has increased the number of undergrad degrees awarded by 83%.