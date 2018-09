COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University For Women Office of Housing and Residence Life joined together with The W’s police department to put on “Campus Safety Day.”

The event took place in the parking lot behind Peyton Hall.

- Advertisement -

Different agencies talked with students and handed out information on how they can stay safe.

Some of the agencies involved included the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Columbus Police, Atmos Energy, American Red Cross and several more.