MUW is celebrating Women’s History month despite the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A new month filled with more history; February gave us Black History, but March focuses on Women’s History. Women have been and are still prominent figures and they are being realized this month

Women’s History is something people often don’t talk about, but at the W it’s their foundation and they are willing to share that no matter the circumstance.

“In the past, we have had film series in the library and we are doing a version of that this year, but it will be a zoom watch party so that will be a little bit different,” said Chanley Rainey, the director of Center of Women’s Research at MUW.

Although covid has played a role in shutting down some of their events they still made a safe plan.

“Our last-minute event that was planned is some of the social clubs and sororities are getting together and planning a walk around campus so they are going to put up signs that have facts about women who made a big impact in history,” said Rainey.

Mississippi University for Women was among the first public women’s institutions and that is a major component of why the W reflects on women’s roles and contributions.

“We have made these months times to reflect on that because we are learning to see those populations and its a time to think about how far we’ve come to look back at things that we have maybe ignored and revalue them and celebrate them the way we wish we had in the past and then also to think about how we need to continue making progress,” said Rainey.

“For me, it’s kind of like a celebration of all the times that maybe we were left out of history in the past or overlooked its a month to reflect and be really proud of who we are as a group of society,” said student leader Mackenzie Pearce.

Students are eager to get into playing their part in getting the knowledge of Women’s History out.

“My biggest project for Women’s History Month is the women’s in politics panel that we’re having at the end of the month and basically I just want to celebrate Women who are in the field of politics in MS Who are actively working to change the state as it is right now,” said Pearce.

MUW will be hosting more events throughout the month and encourage everyone to learn something about Women’s History.