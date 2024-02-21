MUW name change stalls again: Current bill unlikely to pass

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The second effort to change Mississippi University for Women’s name is apparently not going to happen under the current bill.

President Nora Miller sent a letter to campus and alumni saying the school is taking a strategic pause.

Multiple sources were telling WCBI House Bill 1155 will not make it through the Universities and Colleges Committee.

The bill was introduced to change the name of MUW to Wynbridge State University of Mississippi.

Under that proposal, it would still be known and marketed as “The W.”

The school changed course to Wynbridge after an outcry from alumni over the first proposed name change of Mississippi Brightwell University.

University leaders said there was a need for a new name to remain competitive to attract more students to the Columbus school.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X