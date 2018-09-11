MUW ranked one of the best public regional universities in the South

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi University for Women continues its excellence as recent rankings find it to be a great value for students to attend.

The U.S. News and World’s Report ranks the “W” as the 11th best value among public Southern regional universities.

The report also found the “W” 20th among best public regional universities in the South and number 40 for best colleges for veterans in the south.

The report based its overall standings on 16 measures of academic quality.

The university’s acting president released a statement in response to the report saying how proud they are of the rankings.