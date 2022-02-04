Name released of man who died after being arrested by Columbus PD

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man who died after being arrested by Columbus police.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be done on 56-year-old Michael Glenn Guyton of Saint Cloud, Florida.

In a press release, Merchant says Guyton and his mother were both arrested after an altercation at a business.

On the way to the jail, a police officer noticed Guyton was slumped over and unresponsive.

Columbus police report the officer pulled over in a church parking lot and started CPR, while calling for medical help.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death.

State law does require the autopsy because Guyton was in police custody.