Nationwide Ham Radio Field Day

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Over the weekend, many people celebrated the Nationwide Ham Radio Day.

Amature radio operators banded together to make new contacts.

For 24 hours these radio operators dedicate there time to making new connections all over the country.

These connections could be critical in times of disaster.

The West Alabama Amateur Radio Club met up in Millport this weekend for their Field Day.

“We’re having what we call a field day, and that is where we get as many radios together that we can handle and operate on different bands different frequencies is what that means, and we’re going to talk to as many people as we can over the next 24 hour,” said Don Kimbrell.

The club works behind the scenes to make sure emergency situations are handled smoothly.

West Alabama Amateur Radio Club Vice President Don Kimbrell says a group of Ham Radio operators went to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit.

“Helped out in any way we can just to make sure emergency traffic is handled and that were able to pass the word along to whatever body is needed and whatever we can do to help,” said Kimbrell.

During natural disasters, these operators work to contact emergency rescue crews and guide them to the worst hit areas.

“We try to make contact with emergency personnel, ambulance people, hospitals. A lot of the hospitals are able to talk back through emergency frequencies, and we contact them,” said Kimbrell. “Well do they have room, can we send some ambulances over there where the victims are happening?”

Kimbrell says that having a nationwide field day is important to keep everyone up to date.

“We’re just improving our skills and this field day helps us to do that because it as I said we’re trying to make as many contacts as we can in a period of time,” said Kimbrell.

The Field day wrapped up Sunday afternoon.