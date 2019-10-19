OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a very special day for 50 residents of North Mississippi.

The Federal Courthouse in Oxford was the site of a naturalization ceremony on Friday as the candidates from 14 countries were officially sworn in as new American citizens.

And among the new citizens was Christa Groening of Tupelo, who is married to our own Chad Groening. Christa, who is a native of Germany, received a Certificate of Naturalization, and then thanks to the League of Women Voters, was able to register to vote for the 2020 elections.

All of the new citizens went through a process that includes a test of their knowledge of the American government and our history.

The new Mississippi citizens came from all parts of the world, including Canada, Mexico, China, and several countries from the Middle East.