Near Record Highs To Round Out Week.

TODAY: Hot and mostly sunny. An isolated downpour is possible in the afternoon, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Chance of rain around 10% or less. Mild and mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Hot and sunny weather continues. Highs in the low 90s, which will be at or near record highs for several spots around our area. Be sure to use high SPF sunscreen on exposed skin if spending any extended time outdoors. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 60s.

MON/TUE/WED: Hot and a bit more humid. Highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms Monday, then scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances at 20% Monday, 30% Tuesday, and 40% Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.