Neighborhood Concerns Linger Near The Old Kerr McGee Plant

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The old Kerr McGee plant once resided in the heart of Columbus’ North side.

Now, nearly 20 years later the plant and its aftermath were topics of discussion during a community meeting Monday night.

- Advertisement -

People in the area feel as if they’ve been forgotten about and say it’s taking them too long to receive the justice they’re due.

The meeting was standing room only as residents voiced their frustrations about issues they said have yet to be solved.

One of the major concerns from residents was the contamination from the chemicals used at the creosote plant.

Some who lived in the area said the chemicals caused either them or family members to become sick.

Another concern was about the lack of redevelopment in the area where the plant once stood.

However, the biggest city concern from many in attendance was the fact that they still have not received a paycheck.

It’s been nearly 4 years since Kerr-McGee and attorneys for the people in the neighborhood reached a $5 billion, but many of those people said they’ve yet to receive a dime.

“It seems like it’s a slow process, I don’t know what they’re waiting on, but it’s a slow process,” said Susie Shelton, one of the concerned residents who came out to the community meeting. “It looks like people around from other areas, from out of town, seems like they’re getting paid or have gotten paid or whatever, but we who are living right there, right there in the area, a lot of us have not gotten a cent, and I’m very concerned about that.”

“We’re just trying to see how many people are actually feeling as if though they were and is being treated unfairly,” said Sharon Lewis, concerned resident who spoke during the meeting. “We want justice, we want justice. Everybody deserves clean air, water, and soil.”

During the meeting, residents signed three different petitions.

One petition stated they are dissatisfied with the Garretson Resolution Group for not receiving a paycheck for injury claims.

The second petition they signed stated they are not satisfied with the Multi-State Trust and J5 with the cleanup and redevelopment of the area.

The third petition sign stated they’re protesting the Columbus mayor and city council for creating an all white Columbus Redevelopment Authority Board.

All petitions will be taken up and given to the groups they were addressed to.